Phoenix police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run near 35th Avenue and McDowell

Phoenix Police officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on 35th Avenue and Palm Lane that left a 65-year-old man dead.

Police responded to the area at 11:45 p.m. Saturday night and found the victim lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital, and his identity was not released.

Witnesses told officers that the man had been crossing north of the intersection when a black SUV traveling south down 35th Avenue struck him and did not stop.

Officers are still searching for a suspect, and there is no other information about the vehicle available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

