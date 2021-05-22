Phoenix PD searching for suspect who drove stolen car, striking another vehicle while victim was inside

Silent Witness is looking for a man who reportedly drove a stolen car into another vehicle while the victim was inside.

Phoenix Police say the incident began when a woman's car was stolen from an EOS Fitness parking lot near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard on March 30. Her purse and credit cards were inside the vehicle.

The next day, the victim was notified that her credit card was being used at a QuikTrip gas station near 83rd Avenue and McDowell. Her friend drove her to the QT and they found her car in the parking lot, police said.

Officers say the suspect drove the stolen car into the friend's car and fled.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 18 to 25 with a thin build and short black hair. He was seen on camera wearing a black shirt, tan pants and a long belt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

