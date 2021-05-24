Arizonans are seeing unusual saguaro blooms, and experts aren't sure why

A normal saguaro normally blooms from the top. But across southern Arizona and parts of the Valley, people are seeing something strange: flowers blooming down the stem.

"We are seeing an unusual phenomenon," said Michael Chamberland, assistant agent in urban horticulture for the UArizona Maricopa County Cooperative Extension. "This spring, we're seeing the saguaro flowers which usually occur as a crown cluster at the top. They are occurring lower down on the stem as well."

Chamberland says it is unknown what is causing the flowers to bloom in unusual places.

"This is something that may have been seen in the past, but may have been written off as a irregular behavior of an unusual saguaro because there are quirky saguaros out there," Chamberland explained.

Last year, he says that homeowners were reporting that their saguaros were dying. Right now, there is no direct correlation between dying saguaros and the unusual blooming.

"This behavior was not noticed before the saguaros died off last summer, but they could have the same root cause," Chamberland explained. "They could both be due to complications, stress and unusual drought, but there's maybe different facets of that for these behaviors."

If residents start to see their saguaro rotting or looking unwell, it's recommended to call an expert. The best way to take care of a saguaro is by watering it once a month to keep it hydrated.

As for the extra flowers, there's a silver lining: the blooms provide pollen and nectar for pollinators like bees.

