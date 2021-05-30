1 person hurt following police shooting in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials say a person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting involving an officer on May 30.

According to a brief statement by Sgt. Ann Justus, the shooting happened in an area southeast of the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird.

"There are no injuries to officers and one subject has been struck and transported to the hospital," read a portion of the statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

