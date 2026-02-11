Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Person of interest released l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 11, 2026 9:57am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its 11th day after a person of interest, who was detained during a traffic stop, has since been released.

Here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

1. Person of interest released

Nancy Guthrie: Person of interest released as search for suspect continues
Authorities say a person of interest was released after being detained for questioning in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The individual was detained by deputies during a traffic stop south of Tucson.

2. Nancy Guthrie: Day 11 of search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 11 latest updates
Feb. 11 marks the eleventh day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

3. Nancy Guthrie's neighbor's home inspected

Nancy Guthrie: Annie Guthrie's neighbor has home inspected

Joe Contreras says investigators searched his surveillance videos in hopes to find clues in the Jan. 31 disappearance of the 84-year-old.

4. Deadly East Valley shooting investigation

PD: Queen Creek police shoot, kill armed hit-and-run suspect
Queen Creek police shot and killed an armed hit-and-run suspect Tuesday night near Queen Creek and Meridian roads following a search conducted with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

5. Mark Kelly cleared over ‘illegal orders’ video

Mark Kelly cleared in DOJ investigation of military video

A grand jury ruled it will not indict Democratic lawmakers, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, in connection with an illegal orders military video.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/11/26

Cooler temps and rain chances are returning to the Valley's forecast. On Wednesday, we'll see a high around 79 degrees in Phoenix.

Click here for full forecast

