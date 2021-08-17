Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix PD: Armed robbery suspects flee scene after homeowner fires multiple shots towards front door

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Attempted robbery suspects kick in Phoenix homeowner's front door

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying four suspects accused of attempted robbery at a home near 36th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Investigators say the incident happened on Aug. 12 at 3:44 a.m. and the homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to a motion outside.  

"As four males, some of who appear to be armed in the video, kicked in the front door, the homeowner discharged a gun toward them," stated Sgt. Ann Justus.

The suspects fled the area in a silver or gray 4-door vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, wearing a red bandana, black t-shirt, red Adidas pants, black shoes, and black rubber gloves. He was carrying a black duffle bag.

Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic or Black male wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans, black baseball hat, a dark bandana over his face, and fingerless gloves. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Suspect #3 is described as a Black male who was wearing a dark bandana and a dark hooded sweatshirt with lettering on it.

Suspect #4 is described as a Black male who was wearing a black clothing covering his face and head. He was wearing a white t-shirt.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment. TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS.

phoenix robbery suspects

Phoenix attempted robbery suspects seen on a doorbell camera on Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:44 a.m. (Phoenix Police Dept.)

