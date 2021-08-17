Phoenix PD: Armed robbery suspects flee scene after homeowner fires multiple shots towards front door

The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying four suspects accused of attempted robbery at a home near 36th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Investigators say the incident happened on Aug. 12 at 3:44 a.m. and the homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to a motion outside.

"As four males, some of who appear to be armed in the video, kicked in the front door, the homeowner discharged a gun toward them," stated Sgt. Ann Justus.

The suspects fled the area in a silver or gray 4-door vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, wearing a red bandana, black t-shirt, red Adidas pants, black shoes, and black rubber gloves. He was carrying a black duffle bag.

Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic or Black male wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans, black baseball hat, a dark bandana over his face, and fingerless gloves. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Suspect #3 is described as a Black male who was wearing a dark bandana and a dark hooded sweatshirt with lettering on it.

Suspect #4 is described as a Black male who was wearing a black clothing covering his face and head. He was wearing a white t-shirt.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment. TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS.

Phoenix attempted robbery suspects seen on a doorbell camera on Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:44 a.m. (Phoenix Police Dept.)

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.