Family searching for answers after man was left seriously hurt in unprovoked attack at Phoenix parking lot

A 23-year-old father is in the hospital, after he was badly beaten by an unknown suspect near 7th Street and Indian School in Phoenix.

23-year-old Carlos Cruz Montes is conscious, but hasn't said a word. Montes' loved ones are hoping for any sign of progress.

Montes' wife, Karla Trinidad, says he's dealing with a concussion and a brain bleed.

"He hasn't talked at all. He just opens his eyes and he gets agitated," said Trinidad.

Victim was holding toddler when he was punched

The assault happened on Aug. 3.

"In that second he punched him, my husband fall to the ground with my toddler in my hand, and so she falls with him," said Trinidad.

Trinidad said the unprovoked assault happened in the parking lot. She said just minutes before the attack, Montes was driving with his family, and had a green light. As he turned left on Indian School, he avoided a woman walking with a stroller, and ended up hitting a car. Montes and the other driver involved decided to exchange insurance information at a drug store nearby.

Trinidad says the suspect struck her husband with heavy blows.

"The guy gets on top of Carlos and gives him another two punches. I go straight at him, trying to defend him and asking him why did he punch him with my daughter. He didn’t let me finish and he punch me twice," said Trinidad.

Family faces uncertain future

Carlos Cruz Montes (Courtesy: Karla Trinidad)

Police say the suspect ran off, and his description is vague. Meanwhile, Trinidad is dealing with her husband's ordeal, as well as her pregnancy.

"I'm four months pregnant. 15 weeks," said Trinidad.

Trinidad is alone, and not sure the father of her child will be the same.

"I'm so scared, because I don’t know how to deal with my life without him," said Trinidad.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

(Click here for GoFundMe)

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters