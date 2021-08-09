Goodyear Police: 1 person seriously injured following shooting

Goodyear Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Aug. 9.

The shooting reportedly happened at a factory near Thomas Road and the Loop 303. Investigators say they believe the incident is isolated, but released no other information. Officials say they will likely provide further information on the morning of Aug. 10.

