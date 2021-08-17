Expand / Collapse search
70-year-old woman drowns in a Phoenix pool, fire department says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department says a 70-year-old woman was found dead inside her pool on Tuesday.

The unidentified woman was found by a friend who called 911. The fire department says the woman was beyond resuscitative efforts once they arrived.

It's not known how long the woman was in the water.

The drowning investigation will be conducted by the Phoenix Police Department.

