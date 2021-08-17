70-year-old woman drowns in a Phoenix pool, fire department says

article

The Phoenix Fire Department says a 70-year-old woman was found dead inside her pool on Tuesday.

The unidentified woman was found by a friend who called 911. The fire department says the woman was beyond resuscitative efforts once they arrived.

It's not known how long the woman was in the water.

The drowning investigation will be conducted by the Phoenix Police Department.

