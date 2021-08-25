Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Police investigating after man shot dead near downtown Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Central Avenue and Mohave Street in Phoenix article

Central Avenue and Mohave Street in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near Central Avenue and Mohave Street on Aug. 24.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area at 10 p.m. Tuesday night and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Francisco Escobedo, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"A witness reported the victim was fighting with another male prior to the shooting," said Sgt. Andy Williams.

No other details on the suspect have been released.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 