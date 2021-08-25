Police investigating after man shot dead near downtown Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near Central Avenue and Mohave Street on Aug. 24.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area at 10 p.m. Tuesday night and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Francisco Escobedo, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"A witness reported the victim was fighting with another male prior to the shooting," said Sgt. Andy Williams.

No other details on the suspect have been released.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







