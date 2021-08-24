Expand / Collapse search
4 employees, 1 customer safe after fire breaks out at north Phoenix Carl's Jr.-Green Burrito restaurant

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Four employees and one customer were not injured when a fire broke out Tuesday night at a north Phoenix Carl's Jr.-Green Burrito restaurant, the fire department said.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to the scene near Bell and Cave Creek Roads for reports of fire and smoke coming from the restaurant.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was coming from inside the building. Firefighters cleared the building and began to fight the fire from the inside.

Carls jr fire phx

  (Phoenix Fire Department)

"During the fire fight, the fire was able to make its way into the void space in the attic and started to weaken the structural integrity of the building," the department said on Aug. 25. "At this time, a 2nd Alarm was called, and is[sic] was determined that this incident would go from a offensive operation to a defensive operation (fighting the fire from the exterior)."

Firefighters used ladders for heavy-water operations while crews on the ground continued to fight the fire from the outside.

carls jr fire phoenix

  (Phoenix Fire Department)

The fire is now under control and firefighters continue to mop up hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

