Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Reported red-light runner causes deadly crash in Glendale, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
The scene of a crash at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. article

83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A car running a red light reportedly caused a crash near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home that killed a young woman, according to Glendale police.

The collision happened overnight after a vehicle speeding west down Bethany Home Road ran a red light, hitting another car heading north down 83rd Avenue, police say.

A 20-year-old woman in the second car, whose name has not been released, died from her injuries. Two other people in that vehicle were seriously injured.

The driver of the suspect vehicle also sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Traffic was restricted in the area for several hours, but the roadways have since reopened.

More Arizona headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 