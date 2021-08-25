Reported red-light runner causes deadly crash in Glendale, police say

article

A car running a red light reportedly caused a crash near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home that killed a young woman, according to Glendale police.

The collision happened overnight after a vehicle speeding west down Bethany Home Road ran a red light, hitting another car heading north down 83rd Avenue, police say.

A 20-year-old woman in the second car, whose name has not been released, died from her injuries. Two other people in that vehicle were seriously injured.

The driver of the suspect vehicle also sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Traffic was restricted in the area for several hours, but the roadways have since reopened.

More Arizona headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







