Explosion in Chandler causes roof collapse; 4 people injured

An explosion at a building near Ray Road and Rural rocked nearby Chandler homes Thursday morning, and fire crews worked to put out the flames.

The Chandler Fire Department says they are treating four patients. Officials did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

Video taken from the scene shows the explosion happened inside of Platinum Printing. The inside of the building is completely destroyed, with broken glass, splintered wood and insulation littering the parking lot.

The Maxwell Preschool Academy, which is located in the same plaza, has been forced to evacuate to Sunrise Preschool across the street.

The aftermath of an explosion in Chandler.

