Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Explosion in Chandler causes roof collapse; 4 people injured

By May Phan
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. - An explosion at a building near Ray Road and Rural rocked nearby Chandler homes Thursday morning, and fire crews worked to put out the flames.

The Chandler Fire Department says they are treating four patients. Officials did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

Video taken from the scene shows the explosion happened inside of Platinum Printing. The inside of the building is completely destroyed, with broken glass, splintered wood and insulation littering the parking lot.

The Maxwell Preschool Academy, which is located in the same plaza, has been forced to evacuate to Sunrise Preschool across the street.

The aftermath of an explosion in Chandler.

The aftermath of an explosion in Chandler.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 