Chandler Unified bus driver arrested, accused of DUI

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police and Chandler Unified School District officials say they have arrested a bus driver for alleged DUI.

According to officials, the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Bryan Diel, was pulled over by Chandler Police while he was driving a bus that was carrying nine students from Hamilton High School.

Video sent to FOX 10 by a viewer shows police conducting a field sobriety test on the driver. A backup driver was reportedly dispatched and transported the children without further incident.

Chandler Unified School District superintendent Terry Locke said Diel, who will be placed on administrative leave, was hired as a bus driver on June 12, 2014.

Chandler Police officials say they will release more information on the incident on Aug. 27, as they have been busy dealing with an explosion on Aug. 26.

