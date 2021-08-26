Chandler Unified bus driver arrested, accused of DUI

article

Chandler Police and Chandler Unified School District officials say they have arrested a bus driver for alleged DUI.

According to officials, the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Bryan Diel, was pulled over by Chandler Police while he was driving a bus that was carrying nine students from Hamilton High School.

Video sent to FOX 10 by a viewer shows police conducting a field sobriety test on the driver. A backup driver was reportedly dispatched and transported the children without further incident.

Chandler Unified School District superintendent Terry Locke said Diel, who will be placed on administrative leave, was hired as a bus driver on June 12, 2014.

Chandler Police officials say they will release more information on the incident on Aug. 27, as they have been busy dealing with an explosion on Aug. 26.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters