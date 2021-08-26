Arizona AG: Maricopa County violated law by not complying with Senate subpoena for 2020 election audit

The Arizona attorney general has found the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) in violation of state law for not complying with the state Senate's subpoena for the 2020 election audit.

According to an announcement from Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office, the Arizona Senate had requested the county to provide six categories of materials by Aug. 2, including router information and IP addresses used in connection to the election.

The Senate issued the subpoena on July 26, and county officials said in a letter that they had either already provided all the information they had, they did not have access to that information, or that releasing that information would pose too much of a security risk.

The Board of Supervisors ultimately refused to provide all of the requested material and did not successfully explain to the attorney general why they failed to comply, Brnovich said.

"Its only response was that the Arizona Senate is not currently in session, so MCBOS could not be held in contempt," Brnovich said in a statement.

If the requested information is not provided in the next 30 days, the attorney general has threatened to withhold state funding from Maricopa County.

"We are notifying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it must fully comply with the Senate’s subpoena as required by the law. Our courts have spoken. The rule of law must be followed." - Mark Brnovich

The latest subpoena demanded that the county turn over the envelopes from all mail-in ballots or images of them, network routers and traffic logs, detailed voter registration records with change histories, and records related to security breaches of election systems.

Maricopa County officials say some of what the Senate requested can be answered via public records requests, but the Senate's ask for routers, network data, and passwords for Dominion voting machines is being met with a flat out "no."

"On the passwords they've asked for, we told them before we don't have those passwords. We still don't have those passwords. It's kind of odd they asked for them because they gave us back those machines last week," said Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates.

The mostly Republican Board of Supervisors met in a closed-door executive session to discuss the new subpoenas. The requests for routers and passwords were already denied earlier this year, when the audit was in its earliest stages.

Senate President Karen Fann first issued a subpoena late last year as Trump and his allies were looking for materials to support their false claims of election irregularities before President Joe Biden’s victory was formally certified on Jan. 6. The subpoena was reissued early this year, and after a judge ruled it was valid, Maricopa County turned over 2.1 million ballots, hundreds of counting machines and terabytes worth of data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: