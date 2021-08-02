Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rejects subpoenas issued by Arizona State Senate in scathing letter

article

The Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has issued his response to a new round of subpoenas issued by Republicans in the Arizona State Senate in connection with a controversial audit into the 2020 election.

Related: Arizona Senate issues new subpoena for 2020 election audit

The subpoenas, issued on July 26, came days after Trump spoke to thousands of supporters in downtown Phoenix, using the Senate’s review to make a number of debunked claims to bolster his false narrative that President Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate.

The latest subpoena demands that the county turn over the envelopes from all mail-in ballots or images of them, network routers and traffic logs, detailed voter registration records with change histories, and records related security breaches of election systems.

Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen are also demanding that Dominion give their contractors administrator-level access to all tabulators used in Maricopa County.

The auditors have fought for months to get ahold of security tokens needed to access internal configurations of precinct-based tabulators. Dominion has refused to provide that access, saying it will only cooperate with companies certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

"Releasing Dominion’s intellectual property to an unaccredited, biased, and plainly unreliable actor such as Cyber Ninjas would be reckless, causing irreparable damage to the commercial interests of the company and the election security interests of the country," said a statement from the company issued in May. "No company should be compelled to participate in such an irresponsible act."

Dominion did cooperate with two accredited firms hired by the county earlier this year, both of which found no problems with the election.

Board of Supervisors Chairman rejects subpoenas in scathing letter

The subpoenas were rejected by Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers, in a letter dated Aug. 2.

"The Board has real work to do and little time to entertain this adventure in never-never land," read a portion of the letter.

Sellers wrote, in the letter, that if the State Senate has not figured out that the election in Maricopa County was free, fair, and accurate, he is not sure if they ever will, and that the audit is not finished because the Senate hired "people who have no experience and little understanding of how professional elections are run."

"There was no fraud, there wasn't an injection of ballots from Asia, nor was there a satellite that beamed votes into our election equipment," read a portion of the letter.

The letter ended with a call by Sellers on the Senators to release their report, and "be prepared to defend any accusations of misdeeds in court."

Controversial audit marked by various controversies

The audit started back in April, and is conducted by Cyber Ninjas. Reports by the Associated Press described the firm as ‘untested’ and 'little-known," with a CEO who had tweeted support for conspiracy theories claiming Republican Donald Trump, and not Democrat Joe Biden, had won Maricopa County and Arizona.

Related: Experts or ‘grifters’? Little-known firm runs Arizona's controversial election audit

Doug Logan, 42, in December had tweeted and retweeted references to the conspiracy theory that voting machines were hacked to switch votes from Trump. "The parallels between the statistical analysis of Venezuela and this year’s election are astonishing," Logan tweeted, with a #StoptheSteal hashtag that referenced the pro-Trump movement seeking to overturn the election.

At one point, auditors were checking for bamboo fibers to test a theory that tens of thousands of fake ballots were shipped from Asia. A onetime treasure hunter who claims to have invented a new method to automatically spot ballot fraud says his technology is being used in the review.

Fann says the audit is only meant to see whether improvements are needed to state election laws, but the audit has long been associated with the so-called "Stop The Steal" movement, and Trump has predicted it will uncover evidence to support his discredited theories of fraud.

Meanwhile, the AP has reported that Pro-Trump groups have raised more than $5.7 million for the audit, which is much more than the $150,000 contributed by the State Senate.

Related: Trump supporters raise $5.7M for Arizona election audit

Logan, according to the AP, ended months of silence about who was paying for it and how much it cost. Among those leading the fundraising groups are Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor; Sydney Powell, his attorney who filed a number of baseless lawsuits challenging election results; Patrick Byrne, a former chief executive of Overstock.com; and correspondents from the pro-Trump One America News Network.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters