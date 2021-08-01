Family safely escapes Phoenix housefire with heavy flames and smoke

article

Phoenix Fire crews battled a house fire on Sunday night, saying when they arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke.

The fire was at 35th Avenue and McDowell Road at a home, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

Crews made sure everyone in the home got out safely.

"With the coordinated attack from the ladder and the interior crews, firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. There will be no displaced occupants and fire investigators are currently on the scene," Keller said.

