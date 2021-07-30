Missing hiker identified after being found dead on edge of Camelback Mountain

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Phoenix Fire Department officials say a hiker who went missing while hiking Camelback Mountain was found dead and days later, loved ones identified her.

According to a statement, the woman hiker, who was in her 30s, was found off the Echo Canyon Trail, near a home on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain. The woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Officials: Woman initially decided to turn back on the trail

According to earlier statements by Phoenix Fire officials, members of the Technical Rescue Team were dispatched to Camelback Mountain at around 1:00 p.m.. Fire officials say the woman's boyfriend said she decided to turn back. The hiker was visiting from out of town.

"She was unsure of herself making it all the way to the top, and wanted to turn around and make it back to the parking lot," said Captain Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials said when the hiker returned to the parking lot and their car, the female companion's belongings were all inside the car, but the female was not there.

Over 30 rescuers, according to Phoenix Fire officials, were deployed to locate the missing hiker. In addition, Phoenix Police's Firebird helicopter was also deployed to the area.

"Unfortunately, she had probably been deceased for a while before we could even intervene," said McDade.

Officials believe the woman tried to get help before her death, and that she might be overheated and possibly disoriented. McDade said it can be easy for hikers to veer off the path back down, and take a straight shot towards homes in the area.

"If you've never been on this trail, you don't probably know how much longer you have to the parking lot," said McDade. "You can't see the parking lot on the other side, so at that point in time, you might not know that it's that far from you. So, very tragic, and to what we were hoping was going to be a successful rescue."

Currently, the City of Phoenix has a pilot program in effect that closes certain trails, like the Echo Canyon Trail from 11 a.m. to 5 pm. on days when an Excessive Heat Watch is activated.

There were no Excessive Heat Watches or Warnings in effect on July 30.

Phoenix Fire officials say Phoenix Police will lead a death investigation.

Victim identified by family on the East Coast

Angela Tramonte. Photo courtesy of Ann O'Leary Tramonte

The woman's name is Angela Tramonte and she is from the Boston, Massachusetts area. She was 31-years-old.

Her friends say she came to Arizona to meet up with a man she's been talking to for a couple of months online.

They want her death to be investigated further, saying they suspect foul play.

Friends say the man she was with is a police officer and believe he knows better than to allow someone with heat exhaustion to finish a hike alone.

"There's more questions that need to be answered," a friend said.

A GoFundMe is set up in her name.

