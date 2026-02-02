Expand / Collapse search

Mom of 'Today' host missing in AZ; homicide suspected in Valley teen's death l Morning News Brief

Published  February 2, 2026 10:14am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, February 2, 2026.

From the disappearance of a television show host's mother in southern Arizona to homicide suspected in the death of a Valley teenager, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 2.

1. TV host's mom reported missing

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

What we know:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue outside of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

What they're saying:

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah Guthrie wrote in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900."

2. 'It doesn't feel real'

Yessenia Norman

The backstory:

Yessenia Norman, 18, who went missing last month, was found dead by police, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

What they're saying:

"I can’t imagine. I just can’t imagine—who would do that to her? I don’t understand," said Jessica Calderon, Norman’s mother.

3. Cholesterol medication recalled

Thousands of cholesterol drug bottles recalled nationwide over manufacturing defects
Thousands of cholesterol drug bottles recalled nationwide over manufacturing defects

Tens of thousands of bottles of cholesterol medication have been recalled nationwide over manufacturing and quality issues that could impact the drug’s potency.

4. Police-involved crash in Phoenix

Phoenix PD SUV involved in crash

A Phoenix Police SUV was involved in a crash on Feb. 2 near 33rd Avenue and Van Buren. It's unknown if any officers were hurt or what led up to the crash.

5. Six more weeks of winter!

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter
Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his tree stump on Monday and saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/2/26

Highs in the Valley will be well above normal on Monday.

