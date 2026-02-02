Mom of 'Today' host missing in AZ; homicide suspected in Valley teen's death l Morning News Brief

article

From the disappearance of a television show host's mother in southern Arizona to homicide suspected in the death of a Valley teenager, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 2.

1. TV host's mom reported missing

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

What we know:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue outside of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

What they're saying:

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah Guthrie wrote in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900."

2. 'It doesn't feel real'

Yessenia Norman

The backstory:

Yessenia Norman, 18, who went missing last month, was found dead by police, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

What they're saying:

"I can’t imagine. I just can’t imagine—who would do that to her? I don’t understand," said Jessica Calderon, Norman’s mother.

