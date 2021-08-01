Tucson PD: Alleged shoplifter running from business struck, killed by driver

A man who was reportedly running from a business he had shoplifted from was struck and killed by a driver in Tucson on Saturday, says the police department.

Just after 9 p.m. in the area of Wilmont Road and Broadway Boulevard, officers responded to a 911 call about a man who was hit by a car, says Tucson Police Officer Roman Acosta.

The man, Nicholas James Hernandez, 32, was rushed to the hospital but died soon after.

Acosta says the incident happened when Hernandez shoplifted from a business in the area, ran into the street and then was hit by a car.

The driver stayed until police arrived and cooperated with the investigation. The driver wasn't under the influence, Acosta said.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time. Detectives believe that midblock crossing by Mr. Hernandez appears to be the major contributing factor of the collision," Acosta said.

Related Stories:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: