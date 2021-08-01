Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:52 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
18
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:58 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:22 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:28 PM MST until SUN 11:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:51 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 5:11 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:52 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:28 PM MDT until MON 12:15 AM MDT, Navajo County
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:11 PM MDT until SUN 7:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:51 PM MDT until SUN 6:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:58 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:05 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:18 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:43 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Graham County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County

Tucson PD: Alleged shoplifter running from business struck, killed by driver

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man who was reportedly running from a business he had shoplifted from was struck and killed by a driver in Tucson on Saturday, says the police department.

Just after 9 p.m. in the area of Wilmont Road and Broadway Boulevard, officers responded to a 911 call about a man who was hit by a car, says Tucson Police Officer Roman Acosta.

The man, Nicholas James Hernandez, 32, was rushed to the hospital but died soon after.

Acosta says the incident happened when Hernandez shoplifted from a business in the area, ran into the street and then was hit by a car.

The driver stayed until police arrived and cooperated with the investigation. The driver wasn't under the influence, Acosta said.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time. Detectives believe that midblock crossing by Mr. Hernandez appears to be the major contributing factor of the collision," Acosta said.

Related Stories:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: