Scottsdale Police says standoff with reported burglar ends peacefully

Scottsdale Police said a reported standoff with a suspected burglar at a business on Saturday night ended peacefully.

The incident was at a business near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Hayden Loop.

"Officers on scene are in contact with one male suspect who is inside and refusing to exit the building. The scene and investigation are still active. We will not provide further details at this time," said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin.

Soon after, the standoff ended peacefully.

"The situation was resolved peacefully. The male subject inside knows the owner and was allowed to leave the scene," Bolin said.

