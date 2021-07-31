2-year-old girl fighting for her life after being pulled from Phoenix pool

article

A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool on Saturday night, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The two-year-old girl was pulled from a pool near Elliot Road and 48th Street and her family gave her CPR before rescue crews arrived from Phoenix and Guadalupe, says firefighter and spokesperson for Phoenix Fire, David Ramirez.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is in extremely critical condition.

The family says she was missing for a few minutes before they realized she was submerged in water.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: