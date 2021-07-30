Expand / Collapse search
Police situation near former Metrocenter Mall in North Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
North Mountain
FOX 10 Phoenix

Large police presence near former Metrocenter Mall

Many police vehicles were seen outside a chain restaurant near Peoria Avenue and the I-17, on the outskirts of the former Metrocenter Mall.

PHOENIX - A number of police vehicles were seen at an eatery on the outskirts of the former Metrocenter Mall in North Phoenix on the night of July 30.

The scene is unfolding in the area of Peoria Avenue and the I-17. There are few details on what has happened, but video taken by SkyFOX shows a number of police vehicles in the area, as well as an ambulance driving away.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

