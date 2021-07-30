Police situation near former Metrocenter Mall in North Phoenix
PHOENIX - A number of police vehicles were seen at an eatery on the outskirts of the former Metrocenter Mall in North Phoenix on the night of July 30.
The scene is unfolding in the area of Peoria Avenue and the I-17. There are few details on what has happened, but video taken by SkyFOX shows a number of police vehicles in the area, as well as an ambulance driving away.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
