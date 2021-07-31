Video shows moments leading up to a near wrong-way driver crash in Arizona

An Arizona man's dashcam caught startling video of him nearly being hit by a wrong-way driver, and he says this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

John Furman says he was driving in San Tan Valley Saturday morning when he was nearly hit by a wrong-way driver before reacting just in time.

"Always watch the road! Sometimes you only have a split second to react," Furman said on his YouTube video description.

He added, "He ran several people off the road. The really scary thing is that others in the area report the same truck doing the same thing on other days too. This idiot will kill someone someday."

Furman says he contacted the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and they have not provided a comment on Saturday's incident or the other reported incidents Furman says happened.

The truck on the left is a reported wrong-way driver caught by John Furman's dashcam on July 31, 2021

