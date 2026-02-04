AZ man sentenced for sexually exploiting minors: AG
PHOENIX - The Arizona Attorney General's Office said a man has been sentenced for sex crimes involving children.
What we know:
Per a statement released on Feb. 4, Gehrig Duarte was sentenced to 6.25 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
The backstory:
On Jan. 17, 2025, the Arizona Attorney General's Office issued a statement on Duarte's indictment. He was 21 at the time.
According to that statement, a grand jury had indicted Duarte on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30, 2024.
"The charges stem from multiple online tips from Electronic Service Providers (ESP) related to Child Sexual Abuse Material," a portion of the statement read.
Dig deeper:
The Arizona Attorney General's Office said in December 2025, Duarte made a plea agreement, where he pleaded guilty to three of the 10 counts.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from statements released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.