AZ man sentenced for sexually exploiting minors: AG

The Brief Gehrig Duarte has been sentenced to prison and lifetime probation for sex crimes involving children. He was indicted back in January 2025. "The charges stem from multiple online tips from Electronic Service Providers (ESP) related to Child Sexual Abuse Material," the Arizona Attorney General's Office said at the time Duarte was indicted.



The Arizona Attorney General's Office said a man has been sentenced for sex crimes involving children.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Feb. 4, Gehrig Duarte was sentenced to 6.25 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

The backstory:

On Jan. 17, 2025, the Arizona Attorney General's Office issued a statement on Duarte's indictment. He was 21 at the time.

According to that statement, a grand jury had indicted Duarte on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30, 2024.

"The charges stem from multiple online tips from Electronic Service Providers (ESP) related to Child Sexual Abuse Material," a portion of the statement read.

Dig deeper:

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said in December 2025, Duarte made a plea agreement, where he pleaded guilty to three of the 10 counts.