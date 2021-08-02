Expand / Collapse search

PD: 1 dead, 7 hurt in fiery multi-car crash at Phoenix intersection

By Brent Corrado
PHOENIX - One person is dead and several others were injured in a fiery multi-car crash at a Phoenix intersection early Monday morning, police said.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a crash on August 2 at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road and found two vehicles on fire.

Investigators say the driver of a Chevy Trax ran a red light, colliding with a Chevy Silverado that was pulling a trailer.

The driver of the Trax was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven people riding in the Silverado were injured. One of the occupants, a 26-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. The other six occupants were not seriously injured.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation by Phoenix Police.

