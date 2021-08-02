PD: 1 dead, 7 hurt in fiery multi-car crash at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - One person is dead and several others were injured in a fiery multi-car crash at a Phoenix intersection early Monday morning, police said.
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a crash on August 2 at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road and found two vehicles on fire.
Investigators say the driver of a Chevy Trax ran a red light, colliding with a Chevy Silverado that was pulling a trailer.
The driver of the Trax was pronounced dead at the scene.
Seven people riding in the Silverado were injured. One of the occupants, a 26-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. The other six occupants were not seriously injured.
The intersection was closed for several hours.
The crash is under investigation by Phoenix Police.
