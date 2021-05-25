Court orders Arizona State Senate to release records related to controversial election audit
The ruling was made by a judge in Maricopa County, after a left-leaning group named American oversight sued for the records. Meanwhile, State Senate officials are asking the state's Attorney General's Office to investigate the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rejects subpoenas issued by Arizona State Senate in scathing letter
In his response, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers rejected subpoenas issued by the Arizona State Senate as part of the controversial audit into the 2020 election, and called on the Senate to release its report and prepare to defend any accusations in court.
'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist
Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy.
Experts raise alarms over fundraising for GOP ballot reviews
Election officials and experts have raised the alarm about private fundraising efforts and what they see as a broader push by candidates to raise money off conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Ballots returned to Maricopa County after final count in controversial Arizona election audit was completed
The materials, including ballots and voting machines, were subpoenaed as part of an audit ordered by the Arizona State Senate that has been the source of various controversies.
Trump supporters raise $5.7M for Arizona election audit
Among those leading the fundraising groups are Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor; Sydney Powell, his attorney who filed a number of baseless lawsuits challenging election results; Patrick Byrne, a former chief executive of Overstock.com; and correspondents from the pro-Trump One America News Network.
Former GOP Secretary of State to stay on as State Senate liaison for controversial Arizona election audit
The Former Republican Secretary of State said on July 28 that he will remain as the Arizona State Senate’s liaison to the GOP-led audit of the 2020 election, after initially announcing his decision to step down.
Arizona Senate issues new subpoena for 2020 election audit
The new demands come days after Trump spoke to thousands of supporters in downtown Phoenix, using the Senate’s review to make a number of debunked claims to bolster his false narrative that President Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate.
Maricopa County launches new website about 2020 election and Arizona audit
Maricopa County's new website will address questions and misconceptions about the 2020 election and Arizona Senate's audit.
Arizona GOP official: Ballots in recount safe from roof leak
An Arizona Republican official said that ballots stored for the 2020 election audit were not damaged by water leaking from the ceiling at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Maricopa County officials refute new accusations of discrepancies in 2020 election results
People involved in a controversial audit of the November 2020 election results in Maricopa County have made new allegations of discrepancies during a news conference on July 15, but Maricopa County officials are refuting those allegations.
Maricopa County replaced election equipment following controversial audit
Maricopa County officials say they have approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those used in the 2020 election, which were given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the results.
Maricopa County won’t reuse subpoenaed ballot counters
The county’s Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors responded to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who said in May that she would seek to decertify the machines because the county lost control of them and doesn’t know what was done to them.
Arizona election audit enters new phase as ballot count ends
The audit can't change the Arizona election results. But it's being carefully watched by Trump and some of his most ardent supporters who believe it will finally turn up evidence to support fraud claims.
Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone; triggers interest in Secretary of State race
Arizona’s audit looks to be getting to the final stages of the hand count of Maricopa County’s election results from November -- but it’s not over. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Wisconsin GOP to head to Arizona to watch ballot review
The Maricopa County review has drawn criticism from around the country. The county’s Republican-led board of supervisors called the review a "sham" last month.
Records detail decision-making surrounding controversial Arizona election audit
Records surrounding the controversial audit of votes cast in Maricopa County during the November 2020 election have been released via a public records request filed by an organization that is suing over the audit and its practices.
Arizona GOP election audit draws out-of-state Republican politicians
Three Pennsylvania lawmakers made a pilgrimage to Phoenix, ground zero in the “stop the steal” movement’s push to find support for conspiracy theories suggesting the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Key firm drops out of Arizona GOP's 2020 election recount
A subcontractor working on a Republican-led audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona's largest county has dropped out of the project.
It's not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads
The profusion of audits alarms election experts, who note that the Arizona audit has set a troubling new precedent of third-party, partisan review of the ballots, long after elections are over.