Arizona Supreme Court makes ruling on Maricopa County 2020 election audit lawsuit

The Arizona Supreme Court has issued an opinion on a lawsuit concerning whether the state Senate has the authority to withhold 2020 election audit records from the public.

On Wednesday, the court ruled that some records from the Maricopa County ballot recount are protected by legislative privilege and can be kept private. However, the court also ordered the Senate to make other documents open to the public.

American Oversight, a nonpartisan watchdog group, filed the lawsuit last year to get access to about 1,000 records sent between Republican Senate President Karen Fann and Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based group that conducted the audit.

The case has been sent back to trial court to determine exactly which documents are to be released.

The appeals court ruled last month that legislative privilege does not broadly protect the records. It upheld a lower court’s narrow view of the legislative privilege, rejecting arguments by lawyers for the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Senate and Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced firm it hired to run the GOP’s 2020 election review, have been battling for months over two public records lawsuits, one filed by the parent of The Arizona Republic and the second by American Oversight.

They argue that the public has a clear right to know how the Senate and its contractors conducted the election review. The Senate’s contractors recounted 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots by hand amid claims by some Republicans that former President Donald Trump lost Arizona because of election fraud.

The review found President Joe Biden won the election and discovered no major issues.

The rulings and the Supreme Court case covered just the American Oversight public records lawsuit. The high court declined to combine the two cases for purposes of its review.

The Senate has disclosed more than 20,000 records but is withholding all or part of about 1,000 documents citing the legislative privilege, which is meant to promote robust debate among elected officials.

Senate Republicans argued that the privilege applies broadly to lawmakers’ communications about the election review. The lower courts have ruled that privilege applies only to discussions related to the process of passing legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

