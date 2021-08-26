Chandler community left shaken after explosion at business leaves 4 people badly hurt

An explosion at a print shop near Ray Road and Rural rocked nearby Chandler homes Thursday morning, and fire crews worked to put out the flames.

The Chandler Fire Department says they are treating four patients, all in serious to critical condition.

Explosion happened inside printing shop

The explosion happened inside of Platinum Printing at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 26. By the time first responders arrived, the roof had already collapsed and a fire was burning inside.

The inside of the building is completely destroyed, with broken glass, splintered wood and insulation littering the parking lot. Debris from the blast was found up to 100 yards away.

All businesses on the northeast corner of Ray and Rural are being evacuated "due to an abundance of precaution." In total, 20 to 30 homes along with 15 businesses were evacuated, according to Chandler Fire.

The Maxwell Preschool Academy, which is located in the same plaza, was evacuated to Sunrise Preschool across the street.

Fire officials are working with Southwest Gas to take care of any gas leaks in the area, and the gas has been turned off. The company released the following statement:

Southwest Gas is aware of an incident in the area of Ray Road and Rural Road in Chandler, Arizona. Safety is our top priority and our crews have turned gas off to the area and are working with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure. Our hearts are with those who were injured by this incident and we thank first responders for their quick response.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the explosion. They did say they are not looking for a suspect, and are looking into a possible underground gas leak.

Witnesses describe scene

A man identified only as ‘Edward’ was in the strip mall when the explosion happeed, and he ran towards the victims to help.

"One brother was concerned about his brother, but he was already coming outside. We didn’t have to go inside," said Edward.

The owner of a nearby eyeglass repair shop, Harriet Munguia Lugo, said one of her employees was hurt in the blast.

"My son went over to him and he says ‘what’s happened to me?’ He told him his hands, skin was all burned off. His hair was burnt," said Munguia Lugo.

Explosion shook nearby homes

The power of the explosion shook homes in the area.

"Shook the floor. It was like a bomb," said a man who lives in the area, identified only as ‘Bob.’

"Thought the whole house was coming apart. It was that loud. It was unreal," said Mark Shiele. He and Adrienne Schiele live in the area, down the road from where the explosion happened.

"It just shook the house. It was unbelievable, so I ran out of the house and I could see a huge plume of smoke," said Mark.

"I thought it was a car accident, then I heard the second explosion, and I thought it was an earthquake," said Adrienne.

Video from surveillance cameras in the Schiele's backyard show some of the impact of the explosion, with the ground shaking and debris flying in the air.

People living in the area say they were given an ‘all clear’ to return to their homes, about an hour after they were told to evacuate from the area. At one point, several babies at a daycare in the area were taken to a safe place.

Victims suffered serious burns

Doctors at the Arizona burn center say the victims suffered second-degree burns to about 30% of their bodies.

"It’s amazing to me anyone walked out of that alive. Yeah it’s really baffling that this explosion of this magnitude and injuries were not worse than they are," said Dr. Kevin Foster.

Dr. Foster said none of the victims suffered traumatic injuries, and the burns are not caused by fire.

"These burns all appear to be flash burns, propane flash burns," said Dr. Foster.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters