Kingman family missing for weeks after heading to Bullhead City to camp

Kingman police need help finding a missing family who was last seen heading to Bullhead City to go camping nearly three weeks ago.

Police say married couple Erika Irene Allison and Joshua Robert Martinez left on Sept. 11 with their son, Psymon Kelly, to camp at Katherine's Landing for seven to ten days.

The family also had two dogs with them. One is described as a black-and-white female chihuahua mix and a large tan male dog.

They were reportedly driving a grey 2005 Toyota Corolla sedan with Arizona wheelchair plate GAC93.

Loved ones called park rangers after they did not return after 14 days, and authorities were unable to find the missing family or their vehicle at Katherine's Landing.

Joshua Martinez and Erika Allison (Kingman Police)

Police say the family left without taking their cellphones or Martinez's medication.

Allison, 36, is described as a white 5'3", 115-pound white female with brown eyes, and Martinez, 30, is described as a 5'5", 120-pound male with green eyes. Both of them had recently shaved their heads.

Their 17-year-old son Psymon was described as a 6-foot, 190-pound white male with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen this family or their vehicle is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191.

Joshua Martinez, Erika Allison and Psymon Kelly (Kingman Police)

