Public input sought at Arizona Corporation Commission meeting on proposed APS rate hike

The Arizona Corporation Commission is holding an open, three-day virtual meeting so Arizona Public Service customers can weigh in on a proposed rate increase.

APS wants to raise its rates by 5% to rain more than $169 million a year, which comes to about an additional $2 a month for each customer.

The proposed increase comes after APS raised its rates by about 6% in the spring.

The utility company says 2020's record-breaking hot summer temperatures are to blame for higher costs. APS said it had to buy more gas at higher prices for its power plants.

Two rate increases may sound excessive, but normally it would have all come at once in February. The commission had APS delay the increase and phase it in gradually because many customers still recovering from the pandemic would have trouble paying larger bills, especially heading into the summer.

If the proposal is approved, another increase is expected in February of next year because of caps on how much it can increase rates in a given year.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 4., and you can weigh in by dialing 1-866-705-2554 and using the passcode 241497# to speak. If you would only like to listen to the meeting, use passcode 2414978#.

