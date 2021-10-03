Phoenix PD: Young girl dies after power window accident inside parked car

article

Phoenix police are investigating a young girl's death after she was found with serious injuries inside of a parked car near 37th Avenue and Lewis, officials said.

Officers were responding to a report of a car accident in the area on Oct. 2 when they found out that it was actually about a juvenile-aged girl who had been hurt while playing inside a car parked at a home.

An investigation revealed that one of the car's power windows had rolled up on her, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The girl, who was not identified, later died from her injuries.

Police say there are no signs of foul play, and the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

