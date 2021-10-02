PD: Man dies in crash after losing control of car in Phoenix

article

Phoenix police are investigating after man died in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Missouri on Saturday.

Officials said the accident happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 2. A white sedan had been driving northbound when it reportedly lost control and veered left, crashing into a white pickup truck heading the other direction.

The driver of the sedan, identified only as an adult male, died from his injuries. The occupants in the truck were not hurt.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

43rd Avenue will be closed in both directions between Medlock Drive to Missouri as the investigation continues.

