Tempe mom arrested in West Virginia after disappearing with young sons in August

A Tempe mother who disappeared with her two young children during a custody dispute is now back in police custody.

Amy Harshbarger, along with her kids Garrett and Miles, had said they were going camping before being reported missing in late August.

An investigation revealed that the mother had fled the state with her sons and they were eventually found more than 2,000 miles away in West Virginia.

The kids were unharmed.

Harshbarger was extradited from a West Virginia jail to Arizona and faces a custodial interference charge.

