West Phoenix bus driver accused of DUI while children were on board

A bus driver working for the Cartwright Elementary School District has been arrested for driving under the influence while students were on board.

Police say a bus aide spotted Jose Manriquez acting erratically on Oct. 1 during a route with eight children onboard. All of the kids were under the age of 8.

He reportedly was driving slowly, getting confused and staring off into the distance while at a bus stop.

When the aide asked to get off the bus, Manriquez reportedly wouldn't let her leave, and she eventually flagged down another driver.

An administrator eventually took him back to campus with the help of the fire department.

The Phoenix Fire captain reportedly said that Manriquez "would scream irrationally" and claim that someone put something in his food, despite his normal blood sugar levels.

Jose Manriquez

