2 dead after shooting breaks out between couples in Mesa neighborhood

Two people were shot and killed after a fight broke out between two couples in a Mesa neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Southern Avenue and Signal Butte Road on Sept. 30 and discovered two dead bodies on the sidewalk with "obvious gunshot wounds."

An investigation revealed that two couples who were neighbors were having a fight, and both pairs brought out guns during the argument.

"Both couples produced a firearm during the argument resulting in the shooting," Mesa police said in a statement.

The dead victims were identified only as a 54-year-old white man and a 39-year-old white woman. The other two involved were identified as a 41-year-old white man and a 38-year-old white woman.

All parties have been accounted for, and the case is still being investigated, police say.

The scene of a deadly shooting near Signal Butte and Southern in Mesa.

