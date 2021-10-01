PD: Crash shuts down Phoenix intersection

Police say a Phoenix intersection will be closed for several hours on Friday morning due to a crash.

According to Phoenix Police, traffic in all four directions at Central Avenue and Camelback Road will be restricted.

"Traffic in all four directions will be restricted at Central and Camelback due to a motor vehicle collision," police tweeted on Oct. 1. "This is expected to last for the majority of the morning. Please use an alternate route if traveling through the area."

No further information on the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

