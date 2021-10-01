Helicopter crashes in Chandler after reports of mid-air collision with plane

Police and firefighters are responding to a helicopter crash near McQueen and Queen Creek Roads in Chandler on Friday.

According to the Chandler Fire Department, a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane was reported on Oct. 1. The plane landed safely, but the helicopter crashed and caught fire.

The department said there were reports of two people on board the helicopter, but that is not confirmed.

SkyFOX video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cove the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush on what appeared to be a vacant lot or a field near the Chandler Municipal Airport's southern boundary.

The plane was upright on the ground just off a runway. Its fuselage appeared to be intact.

Traffic in the area is being diverted, Chandler Police tweeted.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed or recorded the crash to contact them at 480-782-4130.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

According to the Chandler Fire Department, a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane was reported on Oct. 1. The plane landed safely, but the helicopter crashed and caught fire.

Arizona Headlines

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.