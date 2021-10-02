Loop 101 closed in Scottsdale due to serious multi-car crash

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima Freeway are closed at Pima Road in Scottsdale due to a multi-vehicle crash, according the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Traffic video from the scene showed at least four cars involved in the wreck.

Officials with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said that it was a "multi-vehicle serious injury collision," but did not say how many people were injured or how severely they were hurt.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

First responders at the aftermath of a crash near Loop 101 and Mountain View Road. (ADOT)

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







