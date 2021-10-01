Arizona State Fair returns for the first time since COVID-19

Hundreds turned out for opening night of the Arizona State Fair on Oct. 1, as the fair returned to Phoenix for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Going with my grandma to just go on rides," said one person, identified only as 'Seth.'

"Play some games, eat all the good food, I'm waiting to try the cheeseburgers," said Janira Abril.

Hanging out with the family. Me, my wife, the kid. We're gonna pet some animals, ride rides. It's a great night," said Lionel Truvino.

The fair features plenty of rides, a petting zoo, live entertainment. and tonight's cooler temps a big attraction for many fair goers. The scene at the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Oct. 1 stood as a stark contrast to the same time in 2020, as the fair closed for one of the few times in its history due to COVID-19. The fair has previously closed during World War II and the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Fairgoers say they are just as thrilled to be back, as it marks one step closer to normalcy in the Valley.

"We haven't been coming since COVID, so tonight was a great night to do it. We got the vaccine shot, so out here, just trying to do our normal thing," said Truvino.

