Sinema confronted by immigration activists in a bathroom

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was confronted by immigration activists who followed the senator from the classroom where she teaches at Arizona State University to the bathroom while demanding the Arizona Democrat take action on a "pathway to citizenship."

"We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us," one of the activists said to Sinema in the video that was recorded with a phone.

The activists first confronted Sinema at her ASU classroom, then followed her down the hall as the senator went into the bathroom and shut the door of a stall. Nevertheless, the activists continued to voice their demands from inside the bathroom, including a demand that she support President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda and legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal migrants.

"We need the Build Back Better plan right now," one activist said.

"I was brought here to the United States when I was 3 years old and in 2010 my grandparents both got deported because of S.B. 1070," another activist said. "And I'm here because I definitely believe that we need a pathway to citizenship."

Sinema did not engage in a discussion with the activists in the video footage, instead ignoring the group as she exited the stall and washed her hands.

MORE: Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema faces protesters at Phoenix resort fundraiser

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz weighed in on the video, sharing it to social media with the caption "#DeportBlanca."

The video comes on the same day another group of activists confronted Sen. Joe Manchin at his houseboat in Washington, D.C., demanding the West Virginia Democrat drop his opposition to his party's $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Both Sinema and Manchin have expressed opposition to the legislation, dealing a blow to Democrats who cannot afford a single defection in the evenly split Senate.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) exits a closed-door meeting in the hideaway office of Joe Manchin (D-WV) at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Sen. Manchin has stated that he will not support a social Expand

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.