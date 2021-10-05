Chandler Police to release investigation into death of Charles Vallow on Oct. 6

article

Chandler Police officials have announced that the department will release its entire investigation into the 2019 death of Charles Vallow, as well as a criminal case against Lori Vallow.

In a statement, officials say the investigation will be released on Oct. 6.

Charles Vallow, 63, was killed in July 2019, and on Sept. 30, it was revealed that based on an autopsy report, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office determined his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, with the manner of death being ruled as a homicide.

At the time of Charles' death, Chandler Police officials said he was shot by his brother-in-law, Alex Cox. Cox died in December 2019.

Lori Vallow indicted in connection with Charles' death

After the shooting, Charles' erstwhile wife, Lori Vallow, moved to Rexburg, Idaho with her kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Within weeks, the siblings vanished before being found dead on the property of Chad Daybell, Lori's new husband.

"She didn't protect them and she didn't protect Charles. She could have handled this a million different ways. She could have gotten a divorce, and it would have been done," said Kay Woodcock.

In 2021, a grand jury in Maricopa County indicted Lori on a count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Charles' death. Since then, a judge decided that Lori, who has been charged with conspiring with Daybell to kill her two children, is still not fit to participate in her own court proceedings.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan (file)

The disappearances and subsequent deaths of JJ and Tylee have sparked international media attention. Their disappearances have led to the unraveling of a complicated sequence of events, including details of unorthodox religious beliefs that included allegations of cult membership, outlandish claims made by Lori, and details surrounding the death of Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

RELATED: Click here for an interactive timeline of events surrounding the case

More on the Lori Vallow - Chad Daybell case

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters