Chandler Police identify man who was shot dead during family fight

CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Chandler Police officials have identified a 63-year-old man who died following a family fight that ended in a shooting.

According to a statement, the victim, identified as Charles Vallow of Texas, was declared dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the chest. Police were called to the 5500 block of S. Four Peaks Place, located near the intersection of Gilbert and Riggs Roads, at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators, according to police, learned that Vallow's estranged wife lives at the incident scene with her son and daughter. Vallow was at the home to pick up his son and later engaged in an argument with his wife. Vallow's brother-in-law, who was also in the home, intervened on his sister's behalf due to fears the argument would escalate into a physical altercation between Vallow and the estranged wife. Vallow and the brother-in-law were later involved in a physical fight.

At one point during the fight between Vallow and the brother-in-law, Chandler Police officials said Vallow struck his brother-in-law in the head with a baseball bat, and Vallow was shot by the brother-in-law soon after. The brother-in-law called 911 afterwards and performed CPR on Vallow until emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Vallow's estranged wife and the brother-in-law, according to Chandler Police officials, were taken in for questioning, and have both been released since with no arrests. No charges have been filed. The case, when completed, with be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.