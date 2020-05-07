Documents sent by Chad Daybell reveal so-called 'past lives' of Lori Vallow

FOX 10 has uncovered more documents from Chad Daybell, the new husband of the mother of two missing children with ties to Arizona.

Lori Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September 2019. The disappearances have uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Lori and Daybell, including details surrounding the death of Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death and subsequent burial of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

In late January, Idaho authorities say a child protection action was filed on behalf of JJ and Tylee, and that a court has ordered Vallow to physically produce the two children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg within five days of being served with the order. Vallow, ultimately, failed to obey the court order. She was subsequently arrested in Hawaii, extradited to Idaho, and made a court appearance there.

The religion-themed documents were sent by Daybell, a doomsday author in Idaho, to Lori, and the FBI, along with police in Chandler, Gilbert, and Rexburg, Idaho have had them since January.

"Not sure if you all had seen these. Interesting documents that originated from Chad Daybell," wrote a special agent, in an e-mail to colleagues that was obtained by FOX 10.

There are several attachments within that may have influenced Lori, and FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with an expert to sort through it all.

Cristina Rosetti says there are groups of Mormon fundamentalists who believe in multiple probation, living several lives to reach exaltation.

According to the Encyclopedia of Mormonism, as hosted on the website of LDS-linked Brigham Young University, exaltation, to Latter-day Saints, is a state that a person can attain in becoming like God.

"It’s most often associated with Heber C. Kimball, who was one of Joseph Smith’s apostles, and Heber C. Kimball taught the idea that if your spirit is not brought into subjugation in this probation, or this estate, or this life, for lack of a better word, then it could potentially have another chance," said Rosetti.

An attachment sent from Daybell on January 22, 2019 lists Lori alleged past lives. including:

Mary French, the wife of Robert Smith, Jr.

Prophet Moroni’s wife

Elena, the daughter of Judas, married to James the Just and

Lania - daughter of Methuselah

It may sound strange, but documents say Daybell believed he was once James the Just, married to Lori in a past life

Did this idea give Chad and Lori purpose?

"I mean in terms of a special purpose, I mean, it is absolutely a doctrine enabling that they were meant to be together. I know that they were both married when they met each other initially, and so it does kind of underlie the belief that they were meant to be with each other," said Rosetti.

Another document shows "James and Elena" had seven kids.

One of them is, and another wasMelani Boudreaux, Lori's niece. The other names are of people who may not even know what this is.

Rosetti does not know Lori, but FOX 10's Justin Lum asked Rosetti how influential these teachings could have been.

"If you are someone that believes in multiple mortal probation, it would make sense that that would be powerful to see the people that you were in your past life,' said Rosetti, who went on to clarify that these are not common beliefs of the Mormon Church.

FOX 10 has reached out to Daybell and Lori’s attorney for comment.