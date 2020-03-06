Lori Vallow makes court appearance in missing children case; bail set at $1M

article

The mother of two missing children with ties to Arizona was back in Idaho for a court appearance on Friday after being extradited from Hawaii.

Lori Vallow returned to Idaho on Thursday. She is accused of two felony counts of child abandonment, resisting/obstructing an officer, solicitation to commit crime and contempt of court. Her children, JJ and Tylee, haven't been seen since September 2019.

Vallow's bond was set at $1 million and her preliminary hearing will be set for March 18 - 19.

On March 5, the FBI released a statement, asking the public for tips in connection to Vallow's missing children, JJ Vallow, 7, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The FBI says Vallow and her brother, Alex Cox, and the children drove to Yellowstone National Park on September 8 in a 2017 Ford F-150 with an Arizona license plate CPQUINT.

The FBI is asking for anyone who may have photos or videos to call 1-800-THE-LOST.

