Email shows Lori Vallow’s husband home hunting for ‘clean couple with no pets or children’

Chad Daybell's wife, Lori Vallow, is set to be extradited to Idaho at any moment, accused of felony child abandonment.

Meanwhile, Daybell is free to move as he pleases. But the question remains: Where are the two missing kids, JJ and Tylee?

FOX 10 obtained a document that adds another twist to the already complicated storyline. Nearly four weeks ago, a Kauai homeowner said Daybell applied to rent her master bedroom on Nov. 7, two days before the couple said their I do's.

But a newfound email lost in the application process sparks questions.

Julie Black, owner of Kauai Dreams Realty found an email a little more than three months later from Daybell on Nov. 8. It reads, "We are interested in seeing this property. Would the owners be interested in leasing this property to a clean couple with no pets or children?" -- Further eliminating the children from the equation.

The 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old teen haven't been seen since September of last year.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office in Idaho says it can take a few days just to send deputies to Kauai to bring Vallow back. The sergeant said he can't remember the last time the county has extradited a suspect from Hawaii.

