JJ Vallow caught on Ring Doorbell video in the last known recorded sighting of the now missing 7-year-old

JJ Vallow, the 7-year-old son of Lori Vallow, was caught on Ring Doorbell video last September in the last known recorded sighting of the now missing boy.

He and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan were both last seen in the fall of 2019, and their mother was arrested Feb. 20 after months of dodging questions regarding the whereabouts of her children.

East Idaho News obtained the video, showing JJ running toward Vallow's Idaho apartment, playing with a friend in the front yard on Sept. 17. He's the child in the black long-sleeved shirt.

JJ Vallow caught on Ring Doorbell video on Sept. 17, 2019. (Courtesy of East Idaho News)

Five months later, Vallow was arrested by Kauai Police on suspicion of several charges, including felony child abandonment. The Rexburg Police Department in Idaho is the investigating agency.

Her bail is set at $5 million.

There is still no information on the whereabouts of the children.

