2 people dead following fiery crash along I-10 near Casa Grande

By FOX 10 Staff
Traffic
The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 had to be closed near Casa Grande due to a crash that killed two people and injured several others. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at milepost 188 near Casa Grande due to a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

According to a tweet made by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a commercial truck crossed the median and into oncoming traffic. The truck then hit two other commercial trucks and several passenger vehicles, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.

Viewer video shows an ambulance driving up to a large fire engulfing a semi truck on the highway.

I-10's eastbound lanes are open, albeit with slow-moving traffic. The westbound lanes, however, remain closed, and there are no estimates on when those lanes with reopen. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

SkyFOX was over Interstate 10 near Casa Grande after a fiery crash closed the highway on Oct. 6.

Video taken on Interstate 10 north of Casa Grande shows a semi truck on its side and on fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

