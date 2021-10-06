2 people dead following fiery crash along I-10 near Casa Grande

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at milepost 188 near Casa Grande due to a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

According to a tweet made by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a commercial truck crossed the median and into oncoming traffic. The truck then hit two other commercial trucks and several passenger vehicles, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.

Viewer video shows an ambulance driving up to a large fire engulfing a semi truck on the highway.

I-10's eastbound lanes are open, albeit with slow-moving traffic. The westbound lanes, however, remain closed, and there are no estimates on when those lanes with reopen. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

