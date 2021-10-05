Police: Teenage boy, woman injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teenager and woman Tuesday night, the department said.

The shooting happened on Oct. 5 near 45th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Soon after, officers learned a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at the same location arrived at another nearby hospital.

"Preliminary information indicates the victims were shot by subjects in a vehicle that fled the area before police arrived," police said.

The victims' injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

