Police: Teenage boy, woman injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teenager and woman Tuesday night, the department said.
The shooting happened on Oct. 5 near 45th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Soon after, officers learned a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at the same location arrived at another nearby hospital.
"Preliminary information indicates the victims were shot by subjects in a vehicle that fled the area before police arrived," police said.
The victims' injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police said Wednesday.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Phoenix Police investigate shooting near 45th Street and Broadway Road on Oct. 5
