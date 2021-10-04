Fall storm brings rain, multiple weather warnings to parts of Arizona

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Parts of Arizona, including Pinal and Maricopa counties, saw rainfall and wind gusts on the night of Oct. 4, and storms continued on Tuesday.

"Scattered showers and storms will create wet roads for many areas this morning," NWS Phoenix tweeted.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of Arizona through Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Coconino County until 3 p.m. A Tornado Warning for Gila and Navajo counties was active until 3:30 p.m.

"A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Christopher Creek, or 9 miles west of Forest Lakes, moving northeast at 25 mph," read a portion of the warning.

During the afternoon hours, Salt River Project (SRP) listed over 17,000 customers are without power. You can check the power outage map and report an outage at https://myaccount.srpnet.com/power/myaccount/outages.

For Arizona Public Service (APS) customers, check http://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer for their power outage map. Updates are posted every five minutes.

Heavy rainfall expected for Flagstaff

Areas in northern Arizona are expected to see widespread rainfall for a good portion of Tuesday, NWS says, and there's potential for flooding.

During the rain, NWS says to be most concerned about impassable and muddy roads.

"Areas of rain with embedded thunder will continue across northern Arizona this morning, becoming more widespread into the afternoon," NWS Flagstaff tweeted. "Brief heavy downpours will be possible, be sure to slow down when traveling on wet roads."

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Related Stories:

Advertisement

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.